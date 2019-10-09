How Kristen Bell Got Her Abs Back After Babies: 'I Feel So Much Stronger'

Also available on the NBC app

Kristen Bell is leveling up physically and mentally! The actress opened up to Women's Health (https://bit.ly/2p8PEUY) about her fitness journey, admitting that having two babies "obliterated" her abdominal wall. "I thought, well, it's never going to come back," she explained. "What do I need it for? I'm married. Spanx exist." But thanks to a healthy diet and frequent Studio Metamorphosis workouts, the "Frozen" star's abs have returned in all their glory — and then some!

