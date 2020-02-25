Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes For Controversial Remarks About Pandemic
CLIP 03/18/20
As we continue to celebrate the lives of Kobe and his daughter Gianna, we're once again reminded of Kobe's kindness to others. Alex Llauro, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, is a great example of this. Kobe inspired him to become captain of his school's flag football team, and he even scored a touchdown! It all began with a note from Alex's godmother telling Kobe about him. Kobe said he wanted to help him and their foundation Walking Strong, and that included a surprise meeting with Alex. Alex and his mother Valerie spoke to Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover all about their special memories with the NBA star.