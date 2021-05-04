Also available on the nbc app

Dawn paid spokesperson Kelly Rowland chatted with Access Daily’s Kit Hoover and dished about motherhood and how she’s changed since welcoming her second child. The singer also revealed how her son Titan is liking being a big brother to little Noah. “Titan was like a little puppy with a new toy, you know what I mean? He was bouncing and jumping all the time, like behind Noah. And if we put him on the bed Titan was just right there! He would not let the baby have a moment… He’s obsessed with Noah,” Kelly said.

