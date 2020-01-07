Main Content

How Kate Middleton May Spend 38th Birthday After Weekend Celebration In The Country

CLIP01/07/20

Kate Middleton got a head start on celebrating her birthday, and the festivities likely aren't over! DailyMail.com Femail Editor Charlie Lankston tells Access Hollywood that the Duchess of Cambridge will probably do a private dinner in London on Jan. 9, the day she turns 38. This past weekend, Kate reportedly kicked off her festivities with a private party with family and friends at Amner Hall. “They just enjoyed some kind of lovely country pursuits. They went shooting. They spent a lot of time outside, kind of getting out there in nature,” Charlie Lankston told Access of their activities. Kate also spent part of her birthday celebration weekend at a Sunday church service with the Queen and Prince Philip.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, Kate Middleton, Royals, royal, Royal Family, cambridge, duchess, catherine, Prince William, anmer hall, sandringham, norfolk
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.