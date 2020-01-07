Kate Middleton got a head start on celebrating her birthday, and the festivities likely aren't over! DailyMail.com Femail Editor Charlie Lankston tells Access Hollywood that the Duchess of Cambridge will probably do a private dinner in London on Jan. 9, the day she turns 38. This past weekend, Kate reportedly kicked off her festivities with a private party with family and friends at Amner Hall. “They just enjoyed some kind of lovely country pursuits. They went shooting. They spent a lot of time outside, kind of getting out there in nature,” Charlie Lankston told Access of their activities. Kate also spent part of her birthday celebration weekend at a Sunday church service with the Queen and Prince Philip.

News and Information Daytime Interview