Access Hollywood
How Jennifer Lopez Stays 'Grounded' In The Public Eye: 'I'm Still The Same Person'

Jennifer Lopez is revealing how she stays "grounded" in the public eye. The multitalented entertainer took to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming movie "Marry Me" and shared how her latest rom-com is pretty personal one. "The fact that you are a celebrity in the public eye, people feel like they have a right to know everything but it’s OK, I do get to have something for myself, right?" she asked.

