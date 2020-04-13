Also available on the NBC app

Celebrity parents are spending more time than ever with their kids and loved ones as they practice social distancing, and that was no different this Easter weekend! Many took to social media to share their holiday festivities. Amy Adams shared that she spent time with her husband and daughter; The Kardashian/Jenner families had multiple reasons to celebrate; and Gabrielle Union got some bonding time with her daughter Kaavia. That’s not all—here are how even more A-list stars spent their holiday weekend while stuck at home.

Appearing: