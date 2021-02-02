Also available on the nbc app

Jenna Dewan has learned the art of embracing change! In a new interview for Women's Health magazine, the 40-year-old star got candid about how she navigated the ups and downs of the past three years, from divorcing ex-husband Channing Tatum in 2018 to finding love with now-fiancé Steve Kazee and welcoming a baby boy. "I got here by following the flow," she explained. "I've really been big on that. I know when I'm swimming upstream and fighting it."

