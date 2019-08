Also available on the NBC app

Jason Statham talks with Access' Lilliana Vazquez about who is harder to keep in line: his 2-year-old son Jack or his "Hobbs & Shaw" co-star Dwayne Johnson? The action star also shares his philosophy on keeping his kid from getting spoiled and reveals why his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, may be the better disciplinarian of the pair.

