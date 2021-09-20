Main Content

How Jason Biggs Feels About A Fifth 'American Pie' Movie

Will one of America's classic movies get another installment? Jason Biggs revealed to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily that he’s “hopeful” for another “American Pie” film. "There is nothing happening yet. I'm always hopeful that it could happen. There are some obstacles to get past. And you know, there's a lot of things that need to happen and come together in order for it to come to fruition. But hopefully it does one day. I would love to do it. I'm on board, so we shall see." Jason also spoke about his new game show “Cash At Your Door” airing now on E! on Tuesdays at 11PM.

