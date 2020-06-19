Also available on the nbc app

Jamie Foxx has been hitting the gym and is showing off his bulked up look. The actor shared snaps on Instagram writing about how he’s getting the ball rolling on his long-awaited Mike Tyson biopic that was first announced back in 2014. He wrote in part, “The transformation begins... “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time... people always ask me when is it going to happen?... things have finally lined up... A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body.”

