Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles may have been able to keep their speculated romance on the down-low with a little help from their friends! A source told Page Six that the two were able to keep their speculated romance out of the public by staying at James Corden's home in Palm Springs while filming the upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling." "Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret," the insider shared.

Appearing: