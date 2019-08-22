Also available on the NBC app

Cesar Millan has Jada Pinkett Smith to thank for making his dreams come true. The Mexican-American dog behaviorist spoke with Access Live's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans about how the actress changed his life after he crossed the border at age 21 as an undocumented immigrant. "She's just amazing," Cesar said. "I'm loyal to the Smith family. She's the one who gave me the opportunity to actually learn English. She was my client first."

