Also available on the NBC app

It's officially one year until Tokyo 2020! Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez stopped by Access Live to reveal how she is prepping for the big event. Laurie, who was the youngest person to ever win "Dancing with the Stars" back in 2016, dishes how she's using that experience to go for gold in 2020. Plus, two aspiring Olympic gymnasts adorably surprise Laurie!

Appearing: