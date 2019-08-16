How Elvis Presley Impacted The Lives Of Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston & More

Also available on the NBC app

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42, leaving a lasting legacy not only in the music industry but in the hearts of his fellow stars. Access Hollywood looks back at how two of Elvis' former lovers, Cybill Shepherd and Linda Thompson, remembered him, as well as how he made an impression on a young Whitney Houston. Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand also each reflect on how they almost collaborated with the King of Rock 'n' Roll on "I Will Always Love You" and "A Star Is Born," respectively.

