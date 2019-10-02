How El Chapo & Jeffrey Epstein's 26-Year-Old Attorney Landed Her Notorious Clients

Also available on the NBC app

After two prior successful escapes, drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán was arrested in 2016. He was later extradited to the United States to face multiple charges, including drug trafficking and homicide. A legal team was assembled to defend him, including a young woman straight out of law school named Mariel Colón Miró. Mariel reveals to All Access how stumbling upon a Craigslist ad after graduation led her to work on behalf of the cartel leader – and eventually got her a job on the legal team of another notorious man, the now-late Jeffrey Epstein.

