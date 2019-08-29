How Did Taylor Swift React To John Travolta Confusing Jade Jolie For Her At The MTV VMAs?

Also available on the NBC app

Taylor Swift and Todrick Hall definitely noticed John Travolta's MTV Video Music Awards flub! When Taylor won Video of the Year for "You Need To Calm Down," "The Fanatic" actor noticeably tried to hand the moonman to "RuPaul's Drag Race" alum and Taylor lookalike Jade Jolie, who portrayed her in the video. When Todrick stopped by "Jerry O" he told host Jerry O'Connell that Taylor "thought it was hilarious" and that they all "talked about it backstage" afterward.

Appearing: