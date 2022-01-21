Also available on the nbc app

Saweetie "screamed" when she found out she and Cher were the faces of MAC Cosmetics' "Challenge Accepted" campaign, and she was even more stunned when the superstar surprised her on set! "She snuck into my dressing room with a hoodie on, a mask on and glasses, and I'm like, 'Who is this woman?' She's like, 'Girl, it's me, Cher!'" she told Access Hollywood. The rapper also shared the inspiration behind her recent hair transformation and revealed what singer she's dying to collaborate with.

