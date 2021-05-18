Also available on the nbc app

Libby and Victor Boyce are keeping their late son Cameron Boyce's legacy alive. The parents spoke with Access Hollywood about their new WILD FOR A CURE Campaign, which will support epilepsy research and help shine a light on Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy. Libby and Victor also shared how they have put their "tremendous grief" of losing the their son to a good cause and revealed that their ultimate goal is to cure epilepsy.

Appearing: