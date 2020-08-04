Also available on the NBC app

Brian Austin Green is weighing in on Megan Fox's romance with Machine Gun Kelly. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum opened up about his estranged wife's relationship with the rapper during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw Podcast" and revealed how he first found out about the new couple. "I found out in my own way," he said. "And that's as much detail as I'll give you on that one. No, I didn't read about it or anything like that." Brian, who shares three sons with the actress, also addressed how they handle co-parenting amid their split.

