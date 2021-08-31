Also available on the nbc app

Billy Porter is opening up about his modern role in the reimagined version of a classic fairytale. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall caught up with the actor at the premiere of "Cinderella" where he plays "Fab G," a genderless fairy godparent. "Magic is love and it has no gender," he said. Billy got candid about how he climbed to the top in Hollywood. "I didn't care about the rejection I wanted the moment to prove myself," he said. "Cinderella" is available on September 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 5 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution