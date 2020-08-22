Also available on the nbc app

"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson are joining forces for the new show "Love in the Time of Corona," and they and their adorable 3-year-old daughter Lucy are featured in the new issue of People. While talking about their new projects, the two looked back on the way they first met, which "Pose" star Billy Porter played a role in! "Love in the Time of Corona" premieres Aug. 22 on Freeform, and their issue of People is out now.

