Also available on the nbc app

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish are Hollywood's newest unexpected friends! Billy and Tiffany chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about teaming up for their new flick "Here's Today," which is set to hit theaters May 7. Billy, who wrote and directed the comedy, explained why Tiffany was the perfect person to star alongside him and shared how the two becoming unlikely costars was just "meant to be." Tiffany also about over her recent Grammy win and revealed that she's still waiting for the award to "show up."

Appearing: