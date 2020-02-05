Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Quarantining Together
CLIP 03/18/20
The newest installment of Access Hollywood's "Transformation Tuesday" series brings us the incredible story of "The Biggest Loser" trainer Erica Lugo. The single mom weighed 322 pounds when she had a "lightbulb" moment that inspired her to "dust of the scale" and kick her fitness into high gear. Over the course of five years, Erica underwent a dramatic health transformation, losing 160 pounds. But in 2018, she was in a horrific car accident and found out during her hospital stay that she had stage 2 thyroid cancer. Erica tells Access' Zuri Hall how she persevered through the challenges and came out even stronger on the other side. "The Biggest Loser" airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on USA.