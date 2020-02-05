Also available on the NBC app

The newest installment of Access Hollywood's "Transformation Tuesday" series brings us the incredible story of "The Biggest Loser" trainer Erica Lugo. The single mom weighed 322 pounds when she had a "lightbulb" moment that inspired her to "dust of the scale" and kick her fitness into high gear. Over the course of five years, Erica underwent a dramatic health transformation, losing 160 pounds. But in 2018, she was in a horrific car accident and found out during her hospital stay that she had stage 2 thyroid cancer. Erica tells Access' Zuri Hall how she persevered through the challenges and came out even stronger on the other side. "The Biggest Loser" airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on USA.

Appearing: