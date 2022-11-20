Main Content

How Angela Bassett Came Around To 'Wakanda Forever' Plot Twist After Initially Pushing Back

Angela Bassett says she initially pushed back "a little" against what "Wakanda Forever" had in store for her charcter Queen Ramonda, but came to see director Ryan Coogler's vision. "Ultimately, Ryan is an extraordinary filmmaker, and I trust his judgment on it," she told Access Hollywood at the 2022 Governors Awards. "But, of course. I just love the character. I know audiences love the character as well. Who doesn't love their mama and want her around for as long as she can be? But I think what happens is, there's a great surprise and mourning, and the response to it is so visceral. It's so visceral, and to get that in the cinema experience is kind of rare … [Ryan] knows what he's doing."

