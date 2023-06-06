"American Ninja Warrior" is back for a new season! Access Hollywood was exclusively on the obstacle course set with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall (who co-hosts the hit competition series) and her co-hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila. The trio teased how this season's obstacle course "raises the stakes" and revealed if they'll try out the course themselves! Plus, Zuri, Matt and Akbar shared their thoughts on which celebrities should give the show a try. "American Ninja Warrior" Season 15 premieres June 5 at 8/7c on NBC.

