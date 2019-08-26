How Alex Honnold’s Historic 'Free Solo' Climb Changed His Life And Evolved His Relationship

Also available on the NBC app

Life keeps going after reaching the top. "Free Solo" star and climbing phenom Alex Honnold tells Access Hollywood how things have changed since the Oscar-winning documentary that chronicled his historic scale of Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes. Does he feel "lucky" to be alive, and how has his relationship with girlfriend Sanni McCandless evolved? Alex goes on to explain whether he'll ever attempt the feat again, and why he's not so concerned about conquering "what's next."

