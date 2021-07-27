Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

How Abigail Breslin Transitioned to Grown-Up Hollywood Roles 15 Years After ‘Little Miss Sunshine’

CLIP07/27/21
Also available on the nbc app

Abigail Breslin is little no more! The 25-year-old is staring alongside Matt Damon in the new movie “Stillwater.” Access Hollywood caught up with her at the New York Premiere and she explained how she made the transition from child star to adult roles in Hollywood. “I think that sometimes people assume that it’s gonna be a really difficult transition,” she said. “I was really lucky that it was pretty smooth for me and just having great people around me and having the opportunity to honestly just read amazing scripts has been beneficial and lucky.” The beauty stunned in a whimsical Monique Lhuillier dress and said it was exciting for her family to finally see her new film. “Stillwater” is out in theaters on July 30th.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Abigail Breslin, stillwater, Little Miss Sunshine, Matt Damon, Abigail
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.