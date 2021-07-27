Abigail Breslin is little no more! The 25-year-old is staring alongside Matt Damon in the new movie “Stillwater.” Access Hollywood caught up with her at the New York Premiere and she explained how she made the transition from child star to adult roles in Hollywood. “I think that sometimes people assume that it’s gonna be a really difficult transition,” she said. “I was really lucky that it was pretty smooth for me and just having great people around me and having the opportunity to honestly just read amazing scripts has been beneficial and lucky.” The beauty stunned in a whimsical Monique Lhuillier dress and said it was exciting for her family to finally see her new film. “Stillwater” is out in theaters on July 30th.

