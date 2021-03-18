Main Content

‘House Of Gucci’: Inside Lady Gaga & Adam Driver’s High-Fashion Crime Drama

Fans went wild when Lady Gaga shared a sneak peek at her and Adam Driver’s spot-on costumes for their new movie “House of Gucci.” Like the book it’s based on, the anticipated film adaptation promises murder, madness, glamour and greed. Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister explains to Access Hollywood the true story ripped from the headlines and why Gaga is the perfect choice to play Patrizia, who served 16 years behind bars for arranging the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci and maintains her innocence to this day.

