"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks is back on the market. According to US Weekly, the model has called it quits with Topshop heiress Chloe Green after two years together. The pair had been plagued by breakup rumors for months, but Jeremy attempted to squash the speculation in May 2019 with a romantic Instagram post. "We are still very much in love lol," he wrote at the time.

