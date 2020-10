Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Shelun Tsai and Dr. Michael Sun were engaged in 2016 and finally had a wedding date locked in for April 11, 2020, but they postponed their long-awaited nuptials amid the pandemic – or so they thought! It turned out that the bride's co-workers at her hospital had a surprise ceremony in store for the couple. The pair told Access Hollywood all about the unexpected moment.

