Hope Solo Pregnant With Twins Months After Miscarriage: 'Miniature Soccer Team On The Way!'

Congratulations are in order for Hope Solo, who is expecting twins with husband Jerramy Stevens. The two-time soccer World Champion revealed her exciting news while co-hosting the "Weekend Winners" show for beIN SPORTS USA. Hope's announcement comes months after her miscarriage in 2018 when she was also pregnant with twins. She opened up to Elle magazine about the difficult experience in June 2019, explaining, "The doctors said I was hours from dying. They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."

