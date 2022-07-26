Main Content

Hope Solo Gets 30-Day DWI Sentence After Being Found Passed Out In Car With Twins

Hope Solo has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. In March, the former US Women's Soccer goalie was found slumped over in her car in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina with her two-year-old twins in the back. "It's been a long road, but I'm slowly coming back from taking time off … I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become," she said in part in a new statement.

