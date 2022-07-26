Hope Solo has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. In March, the former US Women's Soccer goalie was found slumped over in her car in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina with her two-year-old twins in the back. "It's been a long road, but I'm slowly coming back from taking time off … I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life. I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become," she said in part in a new statement.

