Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efrid revealed to Access Hollywood exclusively that she’s working at Walmart. The reality star also gave us an update on how her sister Honey Boo Boo and Mama June are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. She also teases what goes down this season on her show. “Mama June From Not to Hot: Family Crisis” which airs Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.

