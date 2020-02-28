Also available on the nbc app

"Mama" June Shannon's recent personal struggles are taking the spotlight on Season 4 of her WE tv series "Mama June: Family Crisis," premiering March 27. The reality star's daughter Alana Thompson, known as Honey Boo Boo, tearfully says her mother just doesn't seem to be the same person who raised her. Last March, June and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested in Alabama for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, with Geno also charged on suspicion of domestic violence. They both pleaded not guilty in October. June returned to Instagram at the beginning of the year after a seven-month social media hiatus, looking happier and healthier while telling fans she's aware she's not perfect and wants her kids to know she loves and misses them very much.

