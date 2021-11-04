Also available on the nbc app

"The Masked Singer" is deflating the beach ball to reveal two reality stars behind Wednesday night's performance. Before facing elimination, the final wild card of the season showed up during the show dubbed "Giving Thanks" to take the stage with Miley Cyrus' hit song "Party in the USA" The pair stumped the judges and the performers turned out to be mother-daughter duo, Honey Boo Boo and Mama June! “The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays on FOX.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution