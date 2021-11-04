Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Honey Boo Boo & Mama June Revealed As 'Masked Singer' Beach Ball

CLIP11/04/21
Also available on the nbc app

"The Masked Singer" is deflating the beach ball to reveal two reality stars behind Wednesday night's performance. Before facing elimination, the final wild card of the season showed up during the show dubbed "Giving Thanks" to take the stage with Miley Cyrus' hit song "Party in the USA" The pair stumped the judges and the performers turned out to be mother-daughter duo, Honey Boo Boo and Mama June! “The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesdays on FOX.

Appearing:
Tags: Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, alana thompson, june shannon, the masked singer, masked singer, FOX
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.