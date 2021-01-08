Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Honey Boo Boo Continues To Live With Sister Pumpkin Nearly 2 Years After Mama June's Arrest

CLIP01/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is sharing an update on her family's living situation. The 21-year-old reality star took in her famous younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, back in 2019, after their mother, Mama June, was arrested – and according to Pumpkin, the sisters are still under the same roof. When a fan recently asked on Instagram this week, "Is Alana back with her mom or with her dad? Haven't seen her with Pumpkin lately," the older sister replied, "She's still with me".

Appearing:
Tags: Access, pumpkin, Honey Boo Boo, Lauryn Shannon, alana thompson, Mama June
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.