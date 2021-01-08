Also available on the nbc app

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is sharing an update on her family's living situation. The 21-year-old reality star took in her famous younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, back in 2019, after their mother, Mama June, was arrested – and according to Pumpkin, the sisters are still under the same roof. When a fan recently asked on Instagram this week, "Is Alana back with her mom or with her dad? Haven't seen her with Pumpkin lately," the older sister replied, "She's still with me".

