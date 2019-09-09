Homeless Man Reunites With Family After 24 Years Thanks To Heroic Transit Worker

Also available on the NBC app

Jose Lopez found an unlikely hero when he met New Jersey transit officer Sean Pfeiffer. Lopez had not seen his family since he moved to Florida and health problems landed him on the street, but Pfeiffer tells Access Hollywood how he helped the 61-year-old reunite with his loved ones after 24 years apart. The men spent hours in Pfeiffer's office "going from number to number" until one day a long-awaited connection was made.

