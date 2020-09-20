Main Content

Homeless Former NFL Player's Inspirational Comeback Story

Former NFL player Jackie Wallace went to three Super Bowls before spiraling into a life of addiction that eventually left him homeless. It wasn't until photojournalist Ted Jackson stumbled across him that anyone knew what actually happened to him. Now, their story is told in the new book “You Ought To Do A Story About Me.” Jackie and Ted told All Access' Sibley Scoles all about their inspiring tale.

