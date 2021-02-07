Also available on the nbc app

"Home Town" stars Ben and Erin Napier are parents of 3-year-old Helen, and the little one's birth was a bright spot following years of health challenges for Erin. "I was sick for ten years and didn't know why. That was the very scary thing – couldn't figure out what was wrong," the HGTV star told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. Ultimately, a doctor told her she had a partially ruptured appendix and that it could be difficult to have a child. Erin and Ben tell their story, share details about life with Helen and tease what's to come on the new season of "Home Town." "Home Town" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on HGTV.

