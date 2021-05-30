Also available on the nbc app

It’s a girl – again! Erin and Ben Napier have welcomed their second daughter. The “Home Town” stars announced their big news over Memorial Day weekend, with Erin sharing a peek at three polaroid photos of their newborn and revealing in her Instagram caption that the bundle of joy’s name is Mae. The couple confirmed to People that Mae arrived at 8:23 a.m. on May 28, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measuring 19.5 inches long. The proud parents of two told the mag that their 3-year-old, Helen, is over the moon about the family’s new addition. "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!” they said.

