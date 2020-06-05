Also available on the nbc app

Husband and wife duo Ben and Erin Napier have become one of the ultimate HGTV power couples. The pair told Access Hollywood all about the beginnings of their love story, the romantic notes Ben writes for Erin, and why Ben makes a great girl dad. And they tell us all about the 90-minute season finale of their HGTV show "Home Town," where they fix homes damaged by a tornado that swept through their Mississippi. The season finale of "Home Town" airs June 8 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

