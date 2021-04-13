The Napier family is getting bigger! "Home Town" stars Erin and Ben Napier revealed on the most recent episode of their new HGTV spinoff, "Home Town Takeover," that they're expecting their second child, a baby girl. Erin opened up about their surprise news on Instagram, writing in part, "Just like [our first daughter] Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends."

