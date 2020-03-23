Also available on the nbc app

Tyler Henry is staying centered and knows how you can, too. The "Hollywood Medium" star joins Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall on Instagram Live for an #AccessAtHome interview and shares his tips for mindfulness and gratitude as millions cope with increased isolation guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tyler also teases how he's hoping to continue readings despite current in-person limitations and promises his postponed tour dates will be rescheduled. And, has the late Kobe Bryant come through to him since the NBA icon's tragic death?

