Also available on the nbc app

Hoda Kotb is way too blessed to be stressed! The "Today" anchor dished to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about co-hosting the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the possibility of adopting a third baby. She explained, "If it's meant to be, there will be another guest at the table, and I hope and pray that that is the way it's meant to be, but we don't know [yet]." Hoda also addressed the news of co-host Al Roker's battle with prostate cancer and the potential for a courthouse wedding with fiancé Joel Schiffman. The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. on NBC.

Appearing: