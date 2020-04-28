Also available on the nbc app

Hey, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are only human! The "Today" anchors hilariously got busted gushing over guest Matthew McConaughey during a commercial break — and let's just say they weren't dishing about his philanthropic efforts! As Al Roker teased the ladies for the embarrassing slip-up, Craig Melvin explained exactly what went down behind the scenes. Luckily, Matthew didn't seem to mind the compliments on his good looks. Instead, he graciously played along and laughed off the awkward moment!

