Hoda Kotb Returns To 'Today' After Daughter Hope's ICU Stay: 'We Are Watching Her Closely'

CLIP03/06/23

Hoda Kotb is back to work and giving health updates about her 3-year-old daughter Hope. On Monday, Hoda shared alongside her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie what caused her two week absence from the NBC morning news show. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for and then in the hospital for a little over a week. I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely," she revealed. Hoda also thanked the doctors and friends for their support.

