Hoda Kotb spoke to Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on “Access Daily” to chat about her New York Times Bestselling book, “This Just Speaks to Me.” Hoda, who is already mom to daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine said there may be more children in her future. “We do our paperwork and we say a prayer and if it’s meant to be then I’ll get a phone call and if it’s not meant to be then I’m the most blessed person in the world. I’m hopeful but I’m happy so I’m going to take whatever comes my way.” Hoda’s book “This Just Speaks to Me” is available now.

