Main Content

Hoda Kotb Once Got A Letter Criticizing Her For Becoming A Mom In Her 50s: 'It Took My Breath Away'

CLIP04/12/23

Hoda Kotb is getting candid about the hurtful comments she's received as a public figure. On "Today with Hoda and Jenna" on Wednesday, the TV personality and her co-host Jenna Bush Hager discussed the topic of public criticism, and she revealed she once received a negative letter in the mail. "I got a letter that was addressed to me in somebody's handwriting to my house. … It was something along the lines of, 'How dare you bring a child into this world at your age,'" Hoda said.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: hoda kotb, today, Jenna Bush Hager, celebrity, parenting, motherhood
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.