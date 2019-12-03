Also available on the NBC app

Hoda Kotb had a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving! The "Today" host's daughter Hope Catherine hit a major milestone when she crawled for the first time after family dinner. Hoda cheered on her baby girl in the sweet video while 2-year-old big sister Haley Joy clapped for the little one. The TV anchor and longtime partner Joel Schiffman adopted Hope in April 2019 about two years after Haley's adoption in 2017.

